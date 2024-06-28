BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Reaches $61,349.18 on Major Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 28th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $761.88 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $61,349.18 or 1.00158631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010311 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012727 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00080612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 61,630.15535886 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.