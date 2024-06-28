Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Tops $1,187.11 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $60,203.57 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,187.11 billion and $24.91 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.70 or 0.00640638 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00043593 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00073320 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,718,225 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
