BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040–0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.0 million-$144.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.4 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.45.
BlackBerry Stock Performance
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
