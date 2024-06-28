BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Upgraded by Cibc World Mkts to Strong-Buy

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BlackBerry Stock Up 10.5 %

BB stock opened at C$3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.43. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of C$3.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.82.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of C$232.61 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.0273766 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

