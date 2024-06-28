Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Update

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Blackline Safety stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

About Blackline Safety

Featured Stories

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

