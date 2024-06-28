Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Shares Gap Down to $31.83

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.83, but opened at $31.10. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 31,472 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXSL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.08 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 108,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

