BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sets New 1-Year High at $104.90

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.90 and last traded at $104.60, with a volume of 9220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.18.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 2,981.3% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 756,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Forward LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 94,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

