Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BDNNY opened at $63.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

