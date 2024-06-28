Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of BDNNY opened at $63.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51.
