Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 116.3% in June

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the May 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.3 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

OTCMKTS BORUF opened at $3.80 on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.

Get Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.