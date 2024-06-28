Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Up 116.3% in June

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the May 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.3 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance
OTCMKTS BORUF opened at $3.80 on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Nike Stock Falls to Bargain Basement After Analysts Slash Targets
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Tesla Stock’s Comeback Rally Has Officially Started
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.