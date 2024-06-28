Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Invests $989,000 in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 139,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $531,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,713.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $531,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,713.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,731 shares in the company, valued at $564,346.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,015 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,749. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 0.2 %

indie Semiconductor stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 64,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,216. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

indie Semiconductor Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

