Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC owned 0.75% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 854,411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Up 3.8 %

SNCR stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $8.17. 1,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $13.97.

Insider Activity

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.91. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurie Harris sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $31,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $85,372 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

