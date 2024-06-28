Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,494 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 30.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 44,979 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 31.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 92.9% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $58,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $182.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.34. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.