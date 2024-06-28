Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 24 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $555.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.99. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a market cap of $248.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

