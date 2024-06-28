Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Trading Up 4.3%

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.87 and last traded at $44.87. Approximately 32,047 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 791,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BFH

Bread Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 86.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 485,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after buying an additional 224,545 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 540,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after buying an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 234.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.