Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Down 69.9% in June

Jun 28th, 2024

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFANGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the May 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHFAN stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $19.32. 17,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,079. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFANFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

