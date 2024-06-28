Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Down 69.9% in June

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the May 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHFAN stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $19.32. 17,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,079. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.