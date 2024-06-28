Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Sells £137,791.92 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($14.92), for a total transaction of £137,791.92 ($174,796.30).

Rebecca Napier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Rebecca Napier acquired 16 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.23) per share, for a total transaction of £154.24 ($195.66).

On Thursday, April 18th, Rebecca Napier acquired 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £150.12 ($190.44).

Britvic Price Performance

Britvic stock opened at GBX 1,196 ($15.17) on Friday. Britvic plc has a 12-month low of GBX 770 ($9.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,214 ($15.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,345.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 964.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 888.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,274.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($13.70) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.42) target price on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

Featured Stories

