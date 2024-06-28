Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

BTVCY remained flat at $29.45 during midday trading on Friday. 95 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.2212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

