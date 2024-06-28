Brokerages Set PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Target Price at $8.43

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.43.
PWFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on PowerFleet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum started coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on PowerFleet in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $489.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93.
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
