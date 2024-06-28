Brokerages Set Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Target Price at GBX 1,532.50

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,532.50 ($19.44).

SCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital cut shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,800 ($22.83) to GBX 1,950 ($24.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,809 ($22.95) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,674.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,534.69. Softcat has a 1-year low of GBX 1,150 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,855 ($23.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of £3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,230.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Softcat news, insider Graham Charlton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.08), for a total transaction of £554,050 ($702,841.56). Company insiders own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

