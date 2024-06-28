Brokers Set Expectations for Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the airline will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 target price on the stock. Melius reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

