Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) Short Interest Up 186.2% in June

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 186.2% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

BNRE stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Brookfield Reinsurance has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89.

Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s payout ratio is 110.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 335.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Reinsurance during the 1st quarter worth $1,335,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Brookfield Reinsurance by 3,898.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 512,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

