Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Sunday, June 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 30th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

TSE:HOM.U traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.99. 40,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,952. The stock has a market capitalization of C$399.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$11.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.34. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.99 and a 12 month high of C$13.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Graham David Senst acquired 2,000 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,240.00. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Stories

