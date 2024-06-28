BTIG Research Begins Coverage on BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWXT. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CLSA started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,735,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,478,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,357,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,048,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after purchasing an additional 216,525 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 905,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

