Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 75 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Humana by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Humana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Humana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Humana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Humana by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded up $9.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,988,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,105. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

