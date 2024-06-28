Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,481 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises 1.1% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $223,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.6% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 5.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 77,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.31. 683,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 98.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

