Buckley Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dohj LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 149.5% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.91.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $444.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $452.02 and a 200 day moving average of $452.77. The company has a market cap of $413.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total transaction of $50,443,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,996,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,887,951,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,996,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,887,951,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock worth $1,428,540,870. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.