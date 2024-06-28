Buckley Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $764,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.6 %

EMR stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,817,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day moving average of $105.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.