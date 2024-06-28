Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after buying an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 51,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after buying an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after buying an additional 984,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after buying an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.
Target Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,380. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.77 and its 200-day moving average is $153.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
