Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $212,209,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after acquiring an additional 578,961 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,506,000 after acquiring an additional 556,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,628,000 after acquiring an additional 295,643 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $137.90. 1,910,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,381. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.24 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.47.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

