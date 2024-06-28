Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) Insider Acquires A$100,000.00 in Stock

Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYEGet Free Report) insider Paul Young acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$100,000.00 ($66,666.67).

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59.

Byron Energy Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It holds working interests in various blocks located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

