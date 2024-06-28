Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the May 31st total of 389,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CADLF remained flat at $4.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $5.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

