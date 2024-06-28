Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,491.94

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,491.94 ($44.30) and traded as low as GBX 3,480 ($44.15). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,505 ($44.46), with a volume of 55,433 shares traded.

Caledonia Investments Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,491.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,429.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,484.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 51.47 ($0.65) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.93. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,969.43%.

Insider Activity at Caledonia Investments

About Caledonia Investments

In related news, insider Mathew Masters sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($45.07), for a total value of £278,057.78 ($352,730.91). In related news, insider Mathew Masters sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($45.07), for a total value of £278,057.78 ($352,730.91). Also, insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,545 ($44.97), for a total transaction of £157,078.95 ($199,262.91). 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.