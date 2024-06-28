Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Public Policy (LON:PPHC)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Policy (LON:PPHC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 250 ($3.17) price objective on the stock.

Public Policy Stock Performance

LON:PPHC opened at GBX 136 ($1.73) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £160.04 million, a PE ratio of -1,360.00 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.72. Public Policy has a 12-month low of GBX 103 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 140 ($1.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Policy news, insider William (Bill) Robert Chess purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 115 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £28,750 ($36,470.89). 53.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Policy

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advisory, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

