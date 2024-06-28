Canadian Banc (TSE:BK) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.95

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.95 and traded as high as C$10.95. Canadian Banc shares last traded at C$10.91, with a volume of 92,837 shares changing hands.

Canadian Banc Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. The company has a market cap of C$295.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Canadian Banc Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.1354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.88%. Canadian Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.92%.

About Canadian Banc

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

