Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Decreased by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 15.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $790,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.95.

NYSE CNI opened at $118.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.26 and a 200-day moving average of $126.22. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

