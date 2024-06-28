Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Strong-Buy

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNR. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$205.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$184.00.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$161.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$170.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$171.07. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

