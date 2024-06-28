Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their neutral rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a $80.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.32.

Shares of CP stock opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $78,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,305,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,287 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

