Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $15.42 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $218.27. The stock had a trading volume of 414,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,560. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.74.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

