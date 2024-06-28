Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $394,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:DFS traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.81. 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,615. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

