Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,265 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,412 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2589 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

