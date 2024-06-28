Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 155,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. 9,177,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582,202. The company has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

