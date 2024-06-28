Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.33. 70,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,948. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.53. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $247.52 and a one year high of $319.44.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.