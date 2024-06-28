Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock traded down $2.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $446.00. 2,994,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $431.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.