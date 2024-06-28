Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,638,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,973. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.36 and a 200 day moving average of $246.19. The company has a market cap of $185.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.