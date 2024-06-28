Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,760,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,699 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,856,000 after buying an additional 385,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,930,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,533,000 after buying an additional 189,619 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,024,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,157,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CGGR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.13. 3,064,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,686. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.58.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

