Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 6,597 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Ziff Davis worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 36.6% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 175,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 58,448 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,375,000 after acquiring an additional 159,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZD. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Ziff Davis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $75.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.