Cardinal Capital Management Purchases New Stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Cardinal Capital Management owned approximately 0.23% of NVE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVE by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NVE by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVE in the 4th quarter worth about $2,855,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in NVE by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVEC opened at $73.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $354.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.12. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $100.19.

NVE Announces Dividend

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 57.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

NVE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.