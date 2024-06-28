Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of CARV opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.45% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

