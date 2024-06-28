Casper Price Hits $0.0209 on Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Casper has traded down 0% against the dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $252.76 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,713,642,832 coins and its circulating supply is 12,118,389,361 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,712,613,384 with 12,117,408,112 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02082714 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $4,570,818.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

