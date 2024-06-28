Catherine Margaret Schefer Purchases 605 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) Director Catherine Margaret Schefer purchased 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$114.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,102.50.

Stantec Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:STN traded down C$1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$114.53. 232,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.54. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of C$82.50 and a 52 week high of C$118.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$110.32.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of C$1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 4.2953046 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$127.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.85.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Articles

